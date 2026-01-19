AI

Inequality and Unease in Davos: Donald Trump, Nvidia Set to Attend

Trump, who has unsettled markets and allies alike with his America First agenda, is set to swoop in and dominate talk at the gathering of globalists.

Photo of the windows of the Congress Center, center top, where the Annual Meeting of the World Economy Forum take place are illuminated in Davos, Switzerland on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, by Markus Schreiber/AP

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 19, 2026 (AP) — Corporate chiefs and government leaders including U.S. President Donald Trump swarm into Davos, Switzerland, this week, joining an elite annual meeting that promotes dialogue and economic progress — even as a domineering tone from Washington has upended the global order and billionaires have reaped trillions in new wealth as the poor lag behind.

The World Economic Forum, the think tank whose four-day annual meeting opens Tuesday, has a stated motto of “improving the state of the world," and this year's theme is “A spirit of dialogue.” One question is whether Trump will speak with attendees — or at them.

Nearly 3,000 attendees from the interlinked worlds of business, advocacy and policy will tackle issues including the growing gap between rich and poor; AI's impact on jobs; concerns about geo-economic conflict; tariffs that have rocked longstanding trade relationships; and an erosion of trust between communities and countries.

