Investor Ron Baron Expects Starlink’s Value to Reach $14 Trillion, Fueled by $1 Trillion in Revenue within 10 Years

💡 ■ Spectrum COO Nick Jeffery: FWA, Starlink Will Struggle to Compete

■ CPUC Silent on NTIA’s Net Neutrality Preemption Prior to BEAD Vote

■ ImOn Fiber Offers 300 Mpbs for $28.50/Mo. and 2-Year Price Lock

■ Starlink Justifies Sunset of $4.5 Billion High Cost Fund, Analyst Says

■ FBA CEO Likes NTIA’s New Approach to Plugging BEAD Gaps

■ Hawley Bill Would Deny Special Tax Breaks to Big Tech Data Centers

■ Michigan Launches Website to Track BEAD Projects in the State

■ Rachelle Chong: Calif. Prop 45 Permitting Reform Excludes Data Centers

■ RIP: Sen. Jon Kyl, Arizona Republican

■ NMSurf Relies on CBRS spectrum to Connect 209 Unserved Locations

■ Gavin Throckmorton Hired to Help Mediacom Grow Mobile

SpaceX: Billionaire investor Ron Baron says Starlink’s growth could transform SpaceX’s finances. The Baron Capital founder told CNBC his fund holds $25 billion in SpaceX and that Starlink’s global Internet service could scale far beyond current projections. “Starlink is the Internet for the entire planet. That means everywhere you are, there’s no dead areas. You’re in the air, you’re on an ocean, you’re in the mountains, you’re on the desert, everywhere,” Baron said on Sept. 16. Starlink’s vast reach caused SpaceX/Starlink founder Elon Musk to predict in August that Starlink could eventually carry 50% to 90% of global Internet traffic within the next 10 years. SpaceX’s massive Starship rocket is scheduled to deploy 26 next-generation Starlink V3 low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites – which are far more powerful than the current LEO generation – during the Starship Flight 14 test mission planned for Sept. 28. (More after paywall)

Baron Capital CEO Ron Baron