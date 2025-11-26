ISPs Increase Speeds With Next-Gen Wireless Equipment

Nov. 26, 2025 — Nextlink Internet, a provider serving twelve states, expanded its use of new fixed wireless equipment after activating 350 radio sectors that now deliver gigabit speeds.

Tarana, a broadband equipment supplier based in California, introduced its second-generation G2 platform in September. The company said G2 powers each radio sector on a tower and increases capacity while allowing operators to combine licensed and unlicensed spectrum in one device.

Nextlink reported early gains from the upgrades last week. On a nine mile link, the company replaced its prior equipment with a G2 radio and saw download speeds rise from 369 Megabits per second (Mbps) to more than 950 Mbps.

Nextlink said the upgrade enabled gigabit service in an area that would otherwise require fiber construction.

Nextlink also upgraded a sector serving 186 customers. After switching to G2, the company said it maintained existing service levels while using less spectrum. It said the added efficiency would support higher speed tiers and allow additional customers on the same site without new hardware.

Cameron Kilton, Nextlink’s chief technology officer, said the company planned further deployments across rural markets. Bill Baker, the company’s chief executive officer, said G2 would help Nextlink scale gigabit service where fiber builds are difficult.

Basil Alwan, Tarana’s chief executive officer, said more than 300 providers now use the company’s technology. Nextlink said it expected to exceed 600 G2 deployments by the end of 2026.