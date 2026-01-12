Kansas Awards $6.7M in Broadband Grants

Jan. 12, 2026 – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced that $6.7 million in grants have been allocated to five internet service providers through the state’s broadband acceleration grant program.

The grants are being matched with an additional $6.7 million in private and local investment funds, totaling $13.4 million focused on expanding broadband access in eight rural counties across Kansas. The funds are projected to expand access to more than 1,000 homes and businesses, according to a Dec 31, 2025, press release .

“As Kansas continues the pursuit to be a top 10 state for high-speed internet access, these investments provide critical opportunities regardless of zip code or economic status,” Kelly said. “Broadband investment in Kansas continues to break down barriers for businesses, educational institutions, and health care providers — elevating the entire state toward a more connected future.”

The state’s Broadband Acceleration Grant Program , established in 2020, aims to fill gaps in broadband access in areas across the state. The goal, according to the program’s website, is to invest $85 million over the next 10 years funded through Kansas Department of Transportation’s Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program. Funding has been routinely awarded to ISPs since 2021. This announcement represents the fifth round of funding.

This announcement follows the completion of another major broadband development program , which wrapped up in November.

The sixth round of grant funding will open this month according to the release.

The awardees: