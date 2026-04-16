USF

Lawmakers Aiming to Circulate Draft USF Framework This Summer

Meanwhile, the FCC is seeking comment on how it might improve USAC

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

3 min read
Lawmakers Aiming to Circulate Draft USF Framework This Summer
Photo of Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., in December 2022 by Matt Rourke/AP

WASHINGTON, April 16, 2026 – Proposed reforms to a major federal broadband subsidy program are still taking shape on Capitol Hill.

Lawmakers are aiming to circulate a discussion draft of legislation that would modernize the $8.5 billion-per-year Universal Service Fund this summer.

Meanwhile, the Federal Communications Commission, which manages the fund, is asking for input on whether it should make changes to the nonprofit it delegated accounting and administrative duties to. The inquiry largely does not overlap with issues raised in a lawsuit attacking the legality of both USF and the nonprofit, called the Universal Service Administrative Company.

CTA Image

Learn more about the Broadband Community...

Start Your Broadband Journey Here
Post tagged in
USF Deb Fischer FCC NTCA USTelecom Consumers’ Research USAC

Member discussion

Read more

Popular Tags

Lawmakers Aiming to Circulate Draft USF Framework This Summer FCC There’s an Opportunity to Connect America's 44 Million Apartment Residents Broadband's Impact New Mexico Broadband Office Likely to Downsize After BEAD BEAD Funding Secured for 2.7 GHz Studies, NTIA Says NTIA Maine Set to Become First State to Halt New AI Data Centers Infrastructure Congress Divided Over Renewal of U.S. Surveillance Program as Deadline Nears AT&T