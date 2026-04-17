Legal Tech Valuations Surge In 2026 Because of AI

STANFORD, April 16, 2026 — Law firms are under increasing client pressure to demonstrate concrete AI strategies and internal integration, executives from two of the legal technology industry's most heavily funded companies said Thursday at Stanford Law School's CodeX Future of Law conference here.

The legal technology sector has drawn billions in investor capital in recent months as AI tools move from experimentation into core legal workflows. Harvey AI, the Silicon Valley-based legal AI platform, raised $200 million at an $11 billion valuation in March, and Legora, the Stockholm-based legal AI company, tripled its valuation to $5.55 billion after a $550 million investor round in March 2026.

General counsels are for the first time acting on alternative fee arrangements, contracts that set fixed prices for legal work, said Max Junestrand, chief executive of Legora. For a decade the industry talked about them; now clients are writing them into budgets, he said.

Photo of (from left) Wendy Butler Curtis (moderator), Orrick; Ryan Anderson , Filevine; Max Junestrand , Legora; and Gabe Pereyra , Harvey AI at the Stanford Law School.

Some corporate clients are now taking 10 percent of their panel firm budgets and redistributing that money to firms demonstrating the most measurable innovation, Junestrand said. Aligned incentives are becoming a deciding factor in which firms retain work, he said.

Clients redirect budgets toward AI-adopting firms

Seven of the top 12 property and casualty insurers in the United States now pay outside lawyers a flat rate per case, said Ryan Anderson, chief executive of Filevine, a legal operating system company valued at roughly $3 billion. The shift reflects client pressure that has moved from conversation to contract terms, he said.

Legora's third-party study of 31 law firm and innovation leaders found significant volumes of work practitioners described as unbearable had not yet been automated, Junestrand said. Employee satisfaction with AI tools improved only when staff invested time in actually learning them, he said.

Legora requires every employee to spend at least one day a month reinventing their own workflows using the latest AI tools, Junestrand said. Internal productivity gains from AI are unbelievable, Anderson said, reaching ten times and in some cases one hundred times previous output.

Legal industry looks to engineering for a roadmap

Legal is the second-largest industry for AI application after software engineering, Junestrand said. The core difference is feedback speed: a coding error surfaces immediately, while a legal error may not surface until a client gets sued, he said.

Regulations on AI-delivered legal advice exist for good reasons and are unlikely to disappear, said Gabe Pereyra, a co-founder of Harvey AI. Those rules place responsibility on a human, and no model is right every time, he said.

AI can answer approximately 85 percent of the questions facing people confronting eviction proceedings, Pereyra said. Delivering wrong advice to vulnerable people creates its own serious problems, and that is precisely why regulations exist, he said.

The legal AI market, currently measured against roughly $40 billion in software spending and a trillion-dollar legal services industry, is on a path to $100 billion, Anderson said. The market is large enough that the growth trajectory is not difficult to see, he said.