Digital Inclusion

Lifeline Subscribers Rely on Benefit for Healthcare, Employment

A new survey finds great majority of Lifeline subscribers ration data and would lose service entirely without the program

Kate Keith

Kate Keith

3 min read
Lifeline Subscribers Rely on Benefit for Healthcare, Employment
Photo from NaLA

WASHINGTON, August 27, 2026 – More than four in five Lifeline subscribers say they would lose service entirely without the federal benefit, according to a new survey from the National Lifeline Association, highlighting the role the program plays in helping low-income households stay connected.

NaLA's 2026 annual subscriber survey collected more than 83,000 responses across 20 questions. The association released the findings as policymakers continue to consider the future of the Universal Service Fund, which supports the Lifeline program.

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