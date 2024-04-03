Live from the 2024 Bipartisan Tech Workshop in Washington, D.C.

Tune in for a full livestream of the Bipartisan Tech Conference of Next Century Cities from Broadband Breakfast.

Broadband Breakfast is teaming up with Next Century Cities to provide you and window into the Bipartisan Tech Conference 2024 in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, April 17 – and part of of a special Broadband Breakfast Live Online.

As part of this year’s spotlight on broadband deployment, the Broadband Breakfast livestream will feature the whole day's program, from 9 a.m. ET in the morning to 4 p.m. ET in the afternoon. Join us for an insightful discussion shaping universal broadband access today and beyond.

Want to attend in person for free? Sign up here!

Conference Agenda

8:00 a.m. – 9:00am | Registration and Breakfast

9:00 a.m. – 9:15 a.m. | Welcome Remarks

Andy Stuzman (he/him), Executive Director, Next Century Cities

(he/him), Executive Director, Next Century Cities National Association of Counties

Jess George , Head of Digital Equity & Community Impact-US, GFiber,

, Head of Digital Equity & Community Impact-US, GFiber, Rondella Hawkins, NCC Advisory Board

9:15 – 9:30 a.m. | The Future of Internet For All

Lukas Pietrzak (He/Him), NTIA

9:30 – 10:20 a.m. | Panel Discussion: Broadband for All Means Everyone

Moderator: Kari Keefe , Chief Operating Officer, KC Digital Drive

, Chief Operating Officer, KC Digital Drive Fallon Wilson (she/her), MMTC

(she/her), MMTC AnnMarie Killian (she/her), TDI for Access

(she/her), TDI for Access Josh Edmonds (he/him), DigitalC

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. | Keynote panel cities big and small: hope, collaborations, lessons

Moderator: Khotan Harmon , Acting Officer, Telecomm & Regulatory Affairs, City of Austin, Texas

, Acting Officer, Telecomm & Regulatory Affairs, City of Austin, Texas Ricky Santiago (he/him), Digital Inclusion Manager, City of Louisville, Kentucky

(he/him), Digital Inclusion Manager, City of Louisville, Kentucky Taylor Carter-Disanto , Deputy Director of Broadband and Digital Equity, City of Baltimore, Maryland

, Deputy Director of Broadband and Digital Equity, City of Baltimore, Maryland Chris Lewis, President & CEO, Public Knowledge

11:30 – 12:00 p.m. | Lunch

Community spotlight videos

12:00 – 12:50 | Fireside Chat with the Federal Communications Commission

Moderator: Coralette Hannon , AARP

, AARP Alejandro Roark (He/Him), Chief of the Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau, FCC

(He/Him), Chief of the Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau, FCC Hayley Steffen (she/her), Wireline and Space Advisor to Commissioner Anna Gomez, FCC

1:00 – 1:50 p.m. | Storytelling Workshop

Revati Prasad (she/her), VP of Programs, Benton

(she/her), VP of Programs, Benton Drew Garner (he/him), Director of Policy Engagement, Benton

(he/him), Director of Policy Engagement, Benton Nat Purser (she/her), Government Affairs Policy Advocate, Public Knowledge

2:00 – 2:50 p.m. | Panel Discussion: Setting the Stage for Success

Jordana Barton (she/her), Connect Humanity

(she/her), Connect Humanity Lazone Grays (he/him), IBSA

(he/him), IBSA Chad Crager (he/him), City of Fort Collins, Colorado

3:00 – 3:45 | Roundtable Research Discussions

Digital Equity Planning Kari Keefe , COO, KC Digital Drive Andy Stutzman , Executive Director, Next Century Cities Ryan Johnston , Senior Policy Counsel, Next Century Cities

Brick By Brick Brittany-Rae Gregory , Director of Communications, Next Century Cities

State Broadband One Pagers Stacey Baxter , Program Manager, Next Century Cities Corian Zacher , Senior Policy Counsel, Next Century Cities

Open Measurement Data & Tools | Lai Yi Ohlsen,

Lead Data Scientist, & Georgia Bullen, Measurement Lab

3:45 – 4:00 | Closing remarks

Luncheon panelist bios

Coralette Marshall Hannon is Director of Livable Communities, Government Affairs at AARP. Her professional specialties include: broadband, telecommunications, transportation, housing, utilities, government affairs, senior issues, public policy, strategic communications, project management, education, and stakeholder engagement. Coralette has successfully led campaigns and communications strategies to influence public policy and business practices on behalf of the aging community.

Alejandro Roark is the Chief of the Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau. Previously, Mr. Roark served as the Executive Director for HTTP, a CEO Roundtable of national Latino civil rights organizations working in partnership to promote access, adoption, and the full utilization of technology and telecommunications resources by the Latino community across the United States. Under his leadership he established HTTP’s Digital Inclusion Summit, becoming the premier national convening of multicultural tech policy leaders and digital inclusive advocates nationwide. Prior to his position with HTTP, Mr. Roark led the digital equity and consumer education efforts for LULAC National – including the establishment of the LULAC’s Tech Luncheon and the production of its regional Latino Tech Summit.

Hayley Steffen advises Commissioner Gomez on wireline and space issues. Hayley joined Commissioner Gomez’s office from the Wireline Competition Bureau, where she served as Legal Advisor to the Bureau Chief. Previously, Hayley served as an attorney advisor in the Telecommunications Access Policy Division, focusing on universal service and emergency initiatives in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hayley joined the Commission through the agency’s Attorney Honors Program. Prior to joining the Commission, Hayley served as Law Clerk to the Honorable Patrick L. Woodward, Chief Judge of the Appellate Court of Maryland. Hayley received her law degree, cum laude, from William & Mary Law School, and undergraduate degree from Franklin & Marshall College.