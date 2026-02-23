Los Alamos Names Public Broadband Network ‘Atomic Fiber’

WASHINGTON, Feb. 23 2026 – Los Alamos County in New Mexico selected “Atomic Fiber” as the name of its community broadband network after the option received more than two-thirds of votes in a public survey. Los Alamos is the birthplace of the atomic bomb used in World War II.

County officials said the publicly owned network will operate as open-access infrastructure, allowing multiple internet service providers to deliver service over the same fiber system. The model was designed to encourage competition, expand consumer choice and potentially lower costs.

Atomic Fiber is a county-owned, fiber-to-the-premise network intended to serve residents and businesses in Los Alamos and White Rock. When fully built, the network is expected to reach more than 10,000 homes and businesses.

Officials said the design phase was completed in January 2026, with material procurement underway as of February. Construction is scheduled to begin in April 2026 and will proceed in eight phases across 47 distribution areas.

The project includes three network hubs located at White Rock Fire Station 3, the Los Alamos Municipal Building, and the Los Alamos Golf Course. The first customers are anticipated to be service-ready in fall 2026, with full buildout projected between 2029 and 2030.

County officials said the network will provide symmetrical service, meaning upload and download speeds will be equal, with initial speeds available up to 10 Gigabits per second. The system will incorporate redundancy features to reduce the risk of service outages.

Construction funding is being provided through New Mexico Gross Receipts Tax revenue bonds. Existing internet service providers will remain available, while additional providers will be able to offer service over the Atomic Fiber network once operational.