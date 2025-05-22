Sign in Subscribe
BEAD

Louisiana Contractor Again Urging BEAD Progress

Lawmakers have been pushing the Commerce Department not to issue sweeping rule changes.

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

2 min read
Photo of Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Vice President JD Vance, and President Donald Trump in the Oval Office from Evan Vucci/AP

WASHINGTON, May 21, 2025 – A Louisiana contractor is again asking the Commerce Department to move forward with a $42.45 billion broadband expansion program.

“I’m writing to you now because what’s happening in Washington is actively threatening everything we’ve built,” Caleb Etheridge, co-owner of broadband construction company EPC, wrote in a Wednesday letter to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. “To say it very plainly and remove any inferences, you’re not keeping your word.”

Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration has put the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program on hold at the federal level while it prepares updated rules. The agency is expected to release them this summer, and it’s not yet clear if the updated guidance will require the more than 40 states that have already started fielding applications to redo any work. 

Post tagged in
BEAD Howard Lutnick NTIA Donald Trump EPC Louisiana Caleb Etheridge

