Louisiana’s GUMBO Program Delivers Fiber to Rural Allen Parish

Jan. 15, 2026 – Louisiana has completed a major broadband expansion project in Allen Parish, bringing high-speed, fiber internet connections to approximately 2,820 households and 178 previously underserved businesses.

The project was executed through the Granting Underserved Municipalities Broadband Opportunities program, or GUMBO 1.0, launched in 2022, and funded by the Treasury Department’s Capital Projects Fund.

Administered by the state's broadband authority, ConnectLA, the project’s completion was marked by a gathering of state and local leaders and representatives from Swyft Fiber at Oakdale City Hall in Allen Parish on Wednesday.

In a release, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry (R) extended his gratitude to the state delegation and President Donald Trump.

In September, Landry appealed to the Trump administration to allow states to use funds remaining after deployment under a $42.5 billion federal broadband expansion effort towards AI infrastructure and “America first” policies, like workforce training.

Landry’s appeal came after the National Telecommunications and Information, under Trump, issued a policy notice in June that temporarily rescinded approval for all non-deployment funds under the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, enacted under former President Joe Biden.

Louisiana was one of three states to have received federal approval of its BEAD plan from the Biden NTIA in 2024, before the program was restructured. The state has since received approval of a revised plan , but only after reducing the number of locations planned for fiber deployment from 95 percent of eligible locations to roughly 80 percent to comply with new guidance issued by the Trump administration’s NTIA.

The state signed seven BEAD grant agreements on January 8, with grants expected to cover nearly 40,000 of its 127,000 eligible locations.

Following Landry's appeal, NTIA Administrator Arielle Roth has suggested that some states may retain access to BEAD non-deployment funds, though final guidance has not yet been issued.

“Rural communities in Allen Parish now have real, reliable broadband – connecting families, supporting schools and healthcare providers and strengthening our local economy,” State Sen. Heather Cloud, R-Acadia, said at the event.

The Allen Parish broadband expansion is a part of the state’s $176 million statewide investment, with $2 billion in funds expected by ConnectLA to continue in distribution.

Since its inception, the GUMBO 1.0 has supported broadband construction in 48 parishes and will connect at least 65,000 locations across Louisiana.