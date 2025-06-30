LSC Completes Kansas City Dark Fiber Project

June 25, 2025 – Light Source Communications, a dark fiber network specialist based in Southgate, Michigan, has built a 35-mile-long dark fiber network in Kansas City, Missouri, paving the way for the increased connectivity throughout the city.

LSC, headed by CEO Debra Freitas, announced completion of the project in a Tuesday press release. That release noted that LSC plans to build dark fiber networks in Las Vegas, Phoenix, and Tulsa by the end of 2025. The Kansas City network is already connected to four data centers, and has a major hyperscaler as the anchor tenant, according to the company.

"We're thrilled to raise a toast to this exciting milestone," Freitas said. "Expanding into the Kansas City market is a key step in our strategic growth across high-demand U.S. regions. As AI and high-performance computing continue to drive unprecedented connectivity needs, we remain committed to delivering high-capacity, low-latency solutions to organizations of all sizes. As a carrier-neutral, customer-agnostic provider, LSC is proud to support the evolving demands of today's digital economy."

FROM SPEEDING BEAD SUMMIT

Panel 1: How Are States Thinking About Reasonable Costs Now?

Panel 2: Finding the State Versus Federal Balance in BEAD

Panel 3: Reacting to the New BEAD NOFO Guidance

Panel 4: Building, Maintaining and Adopting Digital Workforce Skills All Videos from Speeding BEAD Summit