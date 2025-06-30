LSC Completes Kansas City Dark Fiber Project

Sign in Subscribe
Briefs

Fiber company turns its sights on three major American cities.

Cameron Marx

Photo of LSC CEO Debra Freitas by LSC

June 25, 2025 – Light Source Communications, a dark fiber network specialist based in Southgate, Michigan, has built a 35-mile-long dark fiber network in Kansas City, Missouri, paving the way for the increased connectivity throughout the city.

LSC, headed by CEO Debra Freitas, announced completion of the project in a Tuesday press release. That release noted that LSC plans to build dark fiber networks in Las Vegas, Phoenix, and Tulsa by the end of 2025. The Kansas City network is already connected to four data centers, and has a major hyperscaler as the anchor tenant, according to the company.

"We're thrilled to raise a toast to this exciting milestone," Freitas said. "Expanding into the Kansas City market is a key step in our strategic growth across high-demand U.S. regions. As AI and high-performance computing continue to drive unprecedented connectivity needs, we remain committed to delivering high-capacity, low-latency solutions to organizations of all sizes. As a carrier-neutral, customer-agnostic provider, LSC is proud to support the evolving demands of today's digital economy."

Dark fiber consists of unlit fiber optic cables that companies can lease or purchase. The industry has seen marked growth in recent years, driven by increased demand for reliable high-speed internet.

