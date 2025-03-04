Sign in Subscribe
Fiber

Lumos to Build 5,000 Miles of Fiber in Georgia

Project anticipates reaching more than 320,000 homes and businesses

Blake Ledbetter

Blake Ledbetter

Screenshot of Lumos Fiber CEO Brian Stading from a 2024 presentation

March 4, 2025 – Lumos Fiber announced Tuesday it plans to build 5,000 miles of fiber optic internet infrastructure through the state of Georgia. This will be the company’s first project in Georgia, and the ninth state it will provide with internet services.

Lumos CEO Brian Stading said he was excited for the educational and economic opportunities the partnership offers for to the state. 

“Lumos’ fast and reliable internet is critical for our digitally dependent society and supports innovation and advancement. Providing symmetrical upload and download speeds, our 100% Fiber Optic technology will be life-changing for thousands of families and small businesses,” Standing said in a press release.

Lumos will build the fiber network to span across Clayton, Forsyth, and Muscogee County.

The company said that construction was currently underway, but did not specify when Lumos expects to complete the project. Lumos said Georgia residents can find if their community will be covered by Lumos’ fiber project here.

