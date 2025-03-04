Lumos to Build 5,000 Miles of Fiber in Georgia

March 4, 2025 – Lumos Fiber announced Tuesday it plans to build 5,000 miles of fiber optic internet infrastructure through the state of Georgia. This will be the company’s first project in Georgia, and the ninth state it will provide with internet services.

Lumos CEO Brian Stading said he was excited for the educational and economic opportunities the partnership offers for to the state.

“Lumos’ fast and reliable internet is critical for our digitally dependent society and supports innovation and advancement. Providing symmetrical upload and download speeds, our 100% Fiber Optic technology will be life-changing for thousands of families and small businesses,” Standing said in a press release .

Lumos will build the fiber network to span across Clayton, Forsyth, and Muscogee County.