Lumos to Expand Fiber in Ohio

WASHINGTON, August 14, 2025 – The Buckeye State is fast becoming the Fiber State.

Lumos, a fiber-optic Internet provider owned by T-Mobile, announced Wednesday its fifth major expansion in Ohio, extending into Lorain and Cuyahoga counties.

“At Lumos, we’re redefining what it means to be connected by bringing fast, reliable internet to communities across Ohio, not just the big cities. Everyone deserves the opportunity to thrive in today’s digital world, whether they live in a small town or a larger metro. With our network coming soon to Lorain and Cuyahoga counties, families can tap into online learning, telehealth, remote work, and more without skipping a beat,” said Lumos CEO Brian Stading.

The project will add approximately 3,000 miles of new fiber infrastructure , reaching more than 226,000 addresses in 27 cities and communities. Areas included in the expansion are Lorain, Elyria, City of Amherst, Amherst Township, Avon, Avon Lake, Lyndhurst, South Euclid, Mayfield Heights, and Cleveland Heights.

Service will be offered under the T-Mobile Fiber name, with plans starting at $55 a month for 500 Mbps with Fiber AutoPay and a T-Mobile voice line. All plans feature unlimited data, ultra-fast symmetrical upload and download speeds, T-Mobile Tuesdays and a 5-year price guarantee–with no monthly equipment fees, installation charges or annual contracts.

Local officials from cities including Elyria, Lyndhurst, and Maple Heights applauded the expansion.

“As the City of Elyria continues to grow, we are delighted to have Lumos build high speed, state of the art fiber optic internet in our community,” said Elyria Mayor Kevin Brubaker. “We appreciate their investment so that our residents and small businesses can rely on improved connectivity to essential education, health care, commerce, and entertainment services.”