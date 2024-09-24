Markey Introduces AI Civil Rights Bill
The legislation would put strict guardrails on how algorithms are used.
The investment in the cooperative could be a game-changer for rural connectivity in the Golden State.
Providers would be able to use the company's DNS resolvers for free.
Telecom expert says Fourth Circuit erred in holding ISPs liable for user copyright infringement.
The FCC moved to throw out the case, involving cyberbullying, earlier this month.