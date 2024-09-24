Sign in Subscribe
artificial intelligence

Markey Introduces AI Civil Rights Bill

The legislation would put strict guardrails on how algorithms are used.

Ari Bertenthal

Ari Bertenthal

1 min read
Photo of Sen. Edward Markey from Facebook

WASHINGTON, Sep. 24, 2024 - Sen. Edward Markey, D-Mass., introduced legislation Tuesday aimed at regulating the use of AI algorithms in making consequential decisions that could impact people’s rights or livelihoods.

Markey’s AI Civil Rights Act would prohibit developers from offering or using algorithms that discriminate based on characteristics like race or gender. Developers of covered algorithms would also have to self-evaluate before deployment to identify and mitigate any potential discrimination on the part of the AI.

In addition, developers would be responsible for providing individuals with the right to appeal an algorithmic decision to a human decision-maker.

