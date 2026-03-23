Massachusetts to Open Pole Attachment Rule Review, Streamlining Deployment

WASHINGTON, March 23, 2026 – Massachusetts is opening up a regulatory review of utility pole attachments for the first time in 40 years.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities (DPU) and the state’s Department of Telecommunications and Cable (DTC) opened a joint rulemaking and inquiry review to revise regulations that govern utility pole attachments.

The agencies are seeking public comment on its proposed amendments for governing pole attachments. The departments said they will be modifying timelines for pole access, coordination between utilities and government authorities, make-ready procedures, utility cost limits and annual reporting requirements.

These revisions are intended to establish statewide terms for utility pole access by telecommunications, broadband and cable television providers, the agencies said.

Under Section 224 of the Communications Act, the Federal Communications Commission regulates pole attachments unless a state has certified that it effectively regulates them. Massachusetts has been a reverse preemption state, meaning it has chosen to manage their own pole attachment terms, instead of relying on federal regulations. This rulemaking process will update the state-level rules to reflect modern connectivity needs and timelines.

Massachusetts Broadband Institute Director Michael Baldino said he’s optimistic about the pole attachment rule revision, especially because make ready work and pole attachments have been roadblocks in broadband deployment. Within the state broadband office, Baldino noted that it is meeting with pole owners, providers, and grantees every other week to get progress updates and estimated completion dates.

Baldino spoke about pole attachments being the largest delay in a panel at Broadband Breakfast’s BEAD Implementation Summit on March 18.