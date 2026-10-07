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McDonald's Sued Over AI Tool That Recommends Prices to U.S. Franchisees

'The result is algorithmic price-fixing aimed at customers who are already stretched thin,' reads the complaint

Associated Press

Associated Press

3 min read
McDonald's Sued Over AI Tool That Recommends Prices to U.S. Franchisees
Photo of McDonald's Golden Arches in March 2026, by Damian Dovarganes/AP

Oct. 7, 2026 (AP) – McDonald’s is facing a federal lawsuit that alleges its AI-enhanced pricing tool violates antitrust laws because it shares nonpublic data with franchisees who might be competing in the same market.

The lawsuit, which was filed Friday in Illinois, said McDonald’s pricing tool uses artificial intelligence to collect data that competing franchises wouldn’t normally share, like store-level sales. The Chicago-based burger giant has said it makes the tool available to U.S. franchisees to help them set prices at their individual restaurants.

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