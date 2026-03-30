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Meet the FCC’s New Chief Information Officer

Farhan Khan previously led a $200 million digital transformation at the Food and Drug Administration.

Georgina Mackie

Georgina Mackie

1 min read
Meet the FCC’s New Chief Information Officer
Photo of Farhan Khan, Chief Information Officer of the FCC, from the FDA.

WASHINGTON, March 30, 2026 The Federal Communications Commission appointed Farhan Khan as its new Chief Information Officer on Monday, underscoring the agency’s ongoing focus on technology modernization and digital infrastructure.

The CIO role is central to ensuring the FCC’s systems meet evolving telecommunications demands while supporting day-to-day agency operations. The position oversees the FCC’s technical strategy, IT services, cybersecurity, and modernization initiatives.

Khan previously served as Chief Digital Officer at the Food and Drug Administration, where he led digital transformation efforts, managed a $200 million budget, and oversaw more than 400 personnel. 

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