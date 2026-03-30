Meet the FCC’s New Chief Information Officer

WASHINGTON, March 30, 2026 – The Federal Communications Commission appointed Farhan Khan as its new Chief Information Officer on Monday, underscoring the agency’s ongoing focus on technology modernization and digital infrastructure.

The CIO role is central to ensuring the FCC’s systems meet evolving telecommunications demands while supporting day-to-day agency operations. The position oversees the FCC’s technical strategy, IT services, cybersecurity, and modernization initiatives.

Khan previously served as Chief Digital Officer at the Food and Drug Administration, where he led digital transformation efforts, managed a $200 million budget, and oversaw more than 400 personnel.