Megan Steckly: Nonprofits and Municipalities Can Work Together to Better Connect Communities

Imagine this: a neighbor in need enters a library, shelter or food bank seeking help – and walks out with something unexpected but life-changing: a free computer and internet access.

Whether it’s a single mom starting over, a young adult with limited resources, or a family that falls below the poverty line, one truth is constant: access to devices and connectivity unlocks opportunity. It’s an important key to education, meaningful employment, holistic healthcare, financial stability and even social connection.

I’m proud to lead the national nonprofit Compudopt, the only organization addressing the digital divide through holistic, wrap-around services. We provide free device access, connectivity solutions and workforce-aligned tech education across 66+ cities and 28+ states, impacting close to a million individuals since our founding in 2007. But we don’t do it alone. Our impact is built on collaborative partnerships that enable us to reach deeper into communities and deliver critical digital resources where they’re needed most.

The challenge

Despite growing infrastructure, up to 41% of the U.S. population lacks digital access. Many individuals rely on phones and tablets for connectivity – tools that fall short in a world increasingly dependent on robust digital engagement. This disconnect creates barriers that affect not just individuals, but entire communities.

Meanwhile, local nonprofit and municipal teams often find themselves in a David and Goliath challenge. Stretched, yet passionate, teams are trying to make meaningful progress toward significant community issues like the digital divide, all while navigating shifting external factors and emergency needs. Progress can feel elusive.

But here’s the good news: the digital divide is incredibly solvable. We believe creative collaboration is the key. Further, we also know that it has a substantial material impact on economic mobility. According to a report from the Center for Rural Innovation, having technology access at home can increase per capita household income by 18%. This makes the issue not only solvable but a substantial economic opportunity.

Case study: compudopt + the city of Houston

When the Houston Independent School District (HISD) recognized a gap of community resources for students, it opened HISD Sunrise Centers, where families could access healthcare, clothing and a food pantry. But there was still something missing – digital access.

That’s where Compudopt stepped in.

Our team leveraged our local relationships with HISD, the City of Houston and other nonprofits to provide digital literacy classes and secure resources for a community computer lab that was left unused due to a lack of operational capacity. Compudopt also provided no-cost computers and internet for families through a $1 million grant with HISD. Together, this partnership is opening doors to economic mobility in one of the country’s largest metropolises, leading to higher graduation rates, lower unemployment rates and expanded opportunity. By leveraging donated devices from local corporations that were already retiring equipment, the cost per household impact creates the beginnings of a self-sustaining ecosystem to ensure the issue remains solved in the long term.

Your community can do this, too

Compudopt’s partnership with The City of Houston and Houston ISD is incredibly replicable. Whether you’re a service provider, municipality or nonprofit, you can spark similar impact by asking the right questions and exploring creative solutions.

Use these questions as a guide to start:

What do we do efficiently – and inefficiently? Where are our gaps? Who is our key service demographic? What other organizations serve them? What organizations or leaders does our audience already trust? Who are our current partners? What are their strengths? What could we accomplish if we had unlimited time, bandwidth and resources?

Then, take action. Make the call. Schedule the meeting. Bridging the digital divide isn’t just a tech issue – it’s a community imperative that requires creativity, collaboration and commitment from all sectors.

Megan Steckly has more than 15 years of experience working in private and nonprofit organizations in the US, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Currently, she serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Compudopt, a national nonprofit organization solving the digital divide. Under her leadership, Compudopt has grown from a $230,000 operating budget to over $36M, expanded from 1 location to 68+ cities and 27 states across the US and is on track to impact one million individuals by the end of 2025. This Expert Opinion is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.

Broadband Breakfast accepts commentary from informed observers of the broadband scene. Please send pieces to commentary@breakfast.media. The views expressed in Expert Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the views of Broadband Breakfast and Breakfast Media LLC.