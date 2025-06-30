Meta Seeks $29B from Private Investors for AI Data Centers

WASHINGTON, June 30, 2025 – Meta is seeking $29 billion from private investors to fund a major artificial intelligence data center project.

According to the Financial Times , Meta was in talks with Apollo Global Management, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co., Brookfield, Carlyle Group, Pacific Investment Management Company, and other private investors. The technology giant was working with its advisers at Morgan Stanley and sought to raise $3 billion in equity and $26 billion in debt to fund the project.

It is unclear where or when the data center would be built. Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, said earlier this year that the company would spend up to $65 billion in 2025 on expanding its AI infrastructure. But, at the company’s earnings call in May, Meta raised its 2025 capital expenditure forecast to as much as $72 billion, citing increased data center investment and infrastructure costs.

Meta’s fundraising push comes as it races to catch up with AI rivals. The company recently announced a $15 billion investment in data-labeling startup ScaleAI and hired its CEO, Alexandr Wang, to lead a new “superintelligence” team.

Meta operates 28 data centers worldwide, including 24 in the United States. In February, reports surfaced that Meta and Apollo were discussing plans to raise $35 billion to build a data center.

As Meta ramps up its AI investments, it is also locking in long-term energy sources to power its data infrastructure. Earlier this month, the company signed a 20-year agreement with Constellation Energy to purchase electricity from a nuclear plant in Illinois, and secured four more clean energy agreements with renewable energy developer Invenergy.