More Lawmakers Call for Terrestrial GPS Backup

WASHINGTON, Dec. 19, 2025 – A late exchange on GPS resilience flew under the radar amid the fireworks at Wednesday’s Federal Communications Commission oversight hearing .

Responding to a question from Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., FCC Chairman Brendan Carr emphasized the FCC has been “taking actions” to explore complementary or alternative positioning, navigation, and timing systems to GPS and is considering “next steps” to reinvigorate that work.

Hickenlooper joined House Reps. Brett Guthrie, R-Ky., Richard Hudson, R-N.C., Troy Carter, D-La., and Russ Fulcher, R-Idaho, and others, in calling for modernized emergency response systems this week. At the same time, four other Republican lawmakers called for Carr to proceed with caution, warning that certain approaches could disrupt existing critical systems.

Hickenlooper cited the 2021 Marshall Fire in Boulder, Colo. to underscore the need for better location accuracy during emergencies, saying such information “saves lives.” Carr responded, saying the FCC was “pushing hard to always increase location accuracy” and “going to look at potential next steps to invigorate that work.”

Other lawmakers have urged caution

However, in a letter dated Dec. 8, Reps. David Joyce, R-Ohio, Nick LaLota, R-N.Y., Chuck Edwards, R-N.C., and Mark Alford, R-Mo., told Carr to proceed carefully as the agency explores alternatives and complements to GPS under its ongoing PNT inquiry.

While supporting efforts to strengthen GPS resilience, the members warned that high-power terrestrial operations in the 900 MegaHertz (MHz) band could disrupt widely deployed low-power systems, including radio-frequency identification tags, which use radio waves to track everything from retail inventory and shipments to hospital equipment.

Other critical systems in the band include tolling transponders, home security devices, logistics and freight tracking, and healthcare and military supply chain infrastructure.

“While we recognize the importance of enhancing GPS resilience, we urge the FCC to ensure that these efforts are pursued in a manner that preserves the integrity of existing critical systems and infrastructure that are essential to our nation’s economic competitiveness, security, and daily life,” lawmakers wrote.

The lawmakers were particularly concerned about potential disruptions to the 900 MHz band as the FCC considers it to deploy a terrestrial GPS complement.

“The 902–928 MHz spectrum band currently supports a mature and highly productive ecosystem of low-power wireless technologies. Any disruption to these services would reverberate across every segment of the U.S. economy,” they said.

Safety officials weighed in with the FCC

In letters submitted to the FCC this week, public safety leaders, including Brockton Fire Chief Brian Nardelli, Rear Admiral H. Wyman Howard III, and Arlington County Fire Chief David Povlitz, urged the FCC to advance the proposal from NextNav for a terrestrial GPS complement in the lower 900 MHz band.

The fire and rescue officials emphasize the technology’s potential to improve indoor positioning and save lives during emergency response operations.

“Often, GPS fails us or is not available when we are trying to find a trapped civilian or a firefighter calling for help. In Arlington County, many of our high-efficiency buildings include heavy insulation, coated glass, and complex internal layouts, which can block GPS signals and make interior searches harder,” Povlitz wrote on behalf of the Arlington County Fire Department. “Those features create real challenges for crews trying to locate people quickly.”

“We commend the Commission’s commitment to transparency and robust public engagement in this proceeding, and we urge continued openness as these important decisions are made,” Povlitz wrote.