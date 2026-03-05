Mobile World Congress 2026 Read Broadband Breakfast's coverage of MWC2026 in Barcelona Watch Broadband Breakfast Live Online from Barcelona: Want the best news about broadband policy and internet technology, globally? Free Signup Read our coverage below: At Mobile World Congress, Attendees Flag AI, Tech Sovereignty, and Geopolitics A global telecom cold war as 70 percent of AI computing infrastructure sits in the U.S., but Chinese equipment vendors are ascendant elsewhere Nokia Called 'Token Certainty' the New Network Performance Standard The company's CEO said open interfaces and interoperability are essential to connecting intelligence across network domains. OpenAI Chairman Said AI Model Costs Fell 100-Fold in 18 Months Chairman Bret Taylor says trillions in AI value unrealized as enterprise deployment lags behind model development Calix Invested $2B to Build AI Platform Now Serving 1,200 Broadband Providers Calix Invested $2B to Build AI Platform Now Serving 1,200 Broadband Providers, said CEO Michael Weening Accenture to Acquire Ookla, Strengthening Network Intelligence and Data The consultancy aims to use Ookla's data-collection services to help ISPs, hyperscalers, and enterprises optimize networks. Proposed Digital Networks Act and Chips Act 2.0 Target EU Tech Sovereignty The European Commission’s proposal is aiming to unlock continental scale, accelerate fiber transition, and restrict high-risk suppliers. AI Is Forcing Enterprises to Rethink Network Infrastructure, Lumen CEO Says After selling its fiber-to-the-home business to AT&T, company pivots toward enterprise AI infrastructure. Qualcomm Sets 2029 6G Timeline as Huawei Calls for Expanding and Advancing 5G 58 partners joined Qualcomm’s planned 2028 6G demos. In Barcelona, Telecom CEOs Talk Sluggish Growth, EU Regulation and Geopolitics European 'rip-and-replace' criticized, Eutelstat CEO promotes itself as only LEO system that is neither American nor Chinese ITU Secretary-General: Space Will Dominate 2027 Global Spectrum Talks At the Mobile World Congress, two global telecom policy-makers discussed resilience, supply-chain risk and workforce with AI. SpaceX Scheduled 2027 Launch of 1,200-Satellite Mobile Constellation SpaceX said its Starlink Mobile connected thousands during California's wildfires and Japan's earthquakes. Broadband Breakfast on March 4, 2026 – Live From Mobile World Congress This episode will consider key innovations and policy implications emerging from Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Load more posts