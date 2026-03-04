Accenture to Acquire Ookla, Strengthening Network Intelligence and Data

BARCELONA, March 4, 2026 – Accenture said Tuesday it had entered into an agreement to acquire Ookla, a global leader in network intelligence, competitive benchmarking and customer experience analytics, the companies announced at Mobile World Congress here.

The consultancy said it would integrate Ookla’s data products, including Speedtest, Downdetector, Ekahau, and RootMetrics. Accenture aims to use the suite of data-collection services to help ISPs, hyperscalers, and enterprises optimize their Wi-Fi and 5G networks.

Network data is increasingly more than just a lifeline for the telecoms industry–it creates value across industry sectors. As AI scales, the insights captured at the network, device, and application layers enhance fraud prevention in banking, smart home analytics in utilities, and traffic optimization in retail, said Accenture.

Ookla’s platform, which captures more than 1,000 attributes per test, will provide the foundation for these insights, Accenture said.

“Modern networks have evolved from simple infrastructure into business-critical platforms,” said Julie Sweet, chair and CEO, Accenture. “Without the ability to measure performance, organizations cannot optimize experience, revenue, or security. By acquiring Ookla, we will help our clients across business and government scale AI safely and build the trusted data foundations they need to deliver the reliable, seamless connectivity that creates value.”

Headquartered in Seattle, Ookla operates a portfolio of globally recognized brands in connectivity. This deep technical visibility is essential for:

ISPs: Autonomous networks enhance benchmarking and capital planning by leveraging real-time data, predictive simulations, and AI-driven insights to optimize infrastructure investments and significantly reduce operational costs.

Autonomous networks enhance benchmarking and capital planning by leveraging real-time data, predictive simulations, and AI-driven insights to optimize infrastructure investments and significantly reduce operational costs. Hyperscalers and cloud providers: To ensure the resilience of AI infrastructure and edge data centers which deliver most of the inference workloads.

To ensure the resilience of AI infrastructure and edge data centers which deliver most of the inference workloads. Enterprises: To design and troubleshoot mission-critical private 5G and Wi-Fi networks using Ekahau’s specialized hardware and software.

“With the Ookla portfolio, we will offer end-to-end network intelligence services essential for AI-based transformation,” said Manish Sharma, chief strategy and services officer, Accenture. “Speedtest and RootMetrics define the experience; Downdetector identifies incidents faster; and Ekahau drives digital workplace transformation through superior Wi-Fi.”

Founded in 2006 and a division of media company Ziff Davis, Ookla’s team of approximately 430 experts specializes in software engineering, radio frequency engineering and data science. Ookla’s data platform is anchored by more than 250 million consumer-initiated tests per month, complemented by controlled drive, walk, and embedded testing options.

“Joining Accenture will allow us to scale our premiere network data business across the world’s largest enterprises and accelerate our goal of creating better connected experiences,” said Stephen Bye, CEO, Ookla. “Our combined capabilities will enable us to more effectively serve CSPs, AI infrastructure providers, edge data centers and enterprise networks.”

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of required regulatory approvals. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.