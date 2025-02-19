NAB CEO: Broadcasters Burdened by Outdated Regulations

WASHINGTON, Feb. 19, 2025 – Local radio and television stations face a tough challenge against major tech giants like Netflix, TikTok, and YouTube, which are replacing traditional news sources at an alarming rate.

National Association of Broadcasters President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt attributed the unequal playing field to outdated and restrictive regulations from the Federal Communications Commission.

“These national and local ownership rules were crafted to promote competition, but in practice they give Big Tech a free pass to dominate,” LeGeyt said Wednesday in a speech here at The Media Institute.

While Big Tech “just wants clicks,” LeGeyt said local news and radio serve the public and provide key information in times of crisis or tragedy.

However, LeGeyt is worried that this critical component of journalism will be choked off if Congress or the FCC did not remove the 39 percent ownership cap, which limits the reach of any one television station owner nationally.

He also said TV station owners must be able to own more than one top-rated broadcast station in a local market. The FCC has a one-to-a-market restriction.