NAB, Public Knowledge See Google Court Outcome the Same Way

Photo of National Association of Broadcasters CEO Curtis LeGeyt, by the Associated Press

WASHINGTON, April 18, 2025 – Two typically adversarial advocacy groups seem to have finally found some common ground following a court case in which Google was found to have violated antitrust laws.

The National Association of Broadcasters and Public Knowledge, both based here, agreed with the court’s holding Thursday that Google’s monopolization has stifled business.

“Today’s decision affirms what local broadcasters and other publishers have long known: Google has used its dominance in the online advertising marketplace to disadvantage content creators and tilt the playing field. We commend the Department of Justice for taking on this critical case,” NAB CEO Curtis LeGeyt said in a press release yesterday .