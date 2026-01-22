NARUC Releases Series to Spur Recruitment for Public Service Careers

WASHINGTON, Jan. 22, 2026 – The National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners, or NARUC, released its second installment of their "Day in The Life" series, aiming to spur recruitment and interest in public sector work.

The video follows workers at Ohio’s Public Utilities Commission (PUCO) and highlights some of the potential career opportunities and roles that exist in state government and utility commissions across the country.

“The ‘Day in the Life’ video featur[es] the PUCO as a tool to boost the commissions’ workforce recruitment efforts,” said PUCO Director of the Office of Public Affairs Matthew Schilling in a release.

The second installment videos include insight from a variety of staff including a hazardous materials investigator, chief of the consumer services division, field operation manager, administrative law judge and utilities administrator.

The first installment of the series, released in 2022, took a look at another set of roles within the commission including cybersecurity and energy transition staff who are working on strengthening and securing the grid within the state.

“The series serves as a workforce engagement resource to support recruitment, outreach and storytelling efforts across commissions,” the release said. “It also sheds a broader light on the crucial work that public utility commissions conduct across the United States every day.”