Broadband's Impact

NARUC Releases Series to Spur Recruitment for Public Service Careers

The series follows the day to day of several Public Utilities Commission workers in Ohio.

Eric Urbach

Eric Urbach

1 min read
NARUC Releases Series to Spur Recruitment for Public Service Careers
Photo of a pipeline safety inspector from the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio.

WASHINGTON, Jan. 22, 2026 – The National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners, or NARUC, released its second installment of their "Day in The Life" series, aiming to spur recruitment and interest in public sector work.

The video follows workers at Ohio’s Public Utilities Commission (PUCO) and highlights some of the potential career opportunities and roles that exist in state government and utility commissions across the country. 

“The ‘Day in the Life’ video featur[es] the PUCO as a tool to boost the commissions’ workforce recruitment efforts,” said PUCO Director of the Office of Public Affairs Matthew Schilling in a release. 

The second installment videos include insight from a variety of staff including a hazardous materials investigator, chief of the consumer services division, field operation manager, administrative law judge and utilities administrator.

The first installment of the series, released in 2022, took a look at another set of roles within the commission including cybersecurity and energy transition staff who are working on strengthening and securing the grid within the state. 

“The series serves as a workforce engagement resource to support recruitment, outreach and storytelling efforts across commissions,” the release said. “It also sheds a broader light on the crucial work that public utility commissions conduct across the United States every day.”

NARUC recently announced new leadership appointments across the organization, to help guide the challenging issues around the nation's utilities. 

Post tagged in
Broadband's Impact Ohio PUCO NARUC workforce Briefs

Member discussion

Read more

Popular Tags

Satellite Permitting Bill Gains Support FCC Your Guide to the Most Important Broadband Conferences of 2026 Broadband's Impact State Broadband Officers Still Face Delays in BEAD Approval, Implementation BEAD Louisiana’s GUMBO Program Delivers Fiber to Rural Allen Parish NTIA Senate Bill Would Reauthorize USDA Middle-Mile Broadband Program Infrastructure Former FirstNet Authority Board Chairs Don’t Want Changes with Reauthorization AT&T