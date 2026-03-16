New Jersey Gov. Sherrill Uses Budget Speech to Go After Big Tech

March 16, 2026 – Is Big Tech more harmful than Big Tobacco? New Jersey’s Governor Mikie Sherrill, D, believes it is, especially for kids

At her first state budget speech last Tuesday, Sherrill called for the state legislature to work with her administration on her "Online Safety Agenda,” a policy proposal that would require a minimum age for usage and warning labels for kids and establish a Social Media Addiction Observatory at a state University, among other things.

“In New Jersey, we’re not going to rely on Big Tech to come clean about the harm these technologies cause,” Sherrill said. “We’re going to lead the way, and give overworked parents some relief.”