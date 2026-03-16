New Jersey

New Jersey Gov. Sherrill Uses Budget Speech to Go After Big Tech

She called on the state legislature to work with her on her ‘Online Safety Agenda’

Eric Urbach

Eric Urbach

2 min read
New Jersey Gov. Sherrill Uses Budget Speech to Go After Big Tech
Photo of New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill (D) by Seth Wenig/AP

March 16, 2026 – Is Big Tech more harmful than Big Tobacco? New Jersey’s Governor Mikie Sherrill, D, believes it is, especially for kids

At her first state budget speech last Tuesday,  Sherrill called for the state legislature to work with her administration on her "Online Safety Agenda,” a policy proposal that would require a minimum age for usage and warning labels for kids and establish a Social Media Addiction Observatory at a state University, among other things. 

“In New Jersey, we’re not going to rely on Big Tech to come clean about the harm these technologies cause,” Sherrill said. “We’re going to lead the way, and give overworked parents some relief.”

CTA Image

Learn More about the BEAD Event of 2026!

Register Now for BEAD Implementation Summit
Post tagged in
New Jersey Mikie Sherrill Online Safety Agenda KOSA COPPA 2.0 AI Social Media

Member discussion

Read more

Popular Tags

FCC, DOJ Defend USF to Fifth Circuit FCC They Came Not to Bury, But to Praise the Telecom Act of 1996 Broadband's Impact What to Expect at the BEAD Implementation Summit 2026 BEAD U.S. Should Streamline Spectrum Allocation, Congressional Report Says NTIA Larger Municipal Networks Outperforming on Upload Speeds: Ookla Infrastructure AT&T’s Wisconsin Bell Settles Whistleblower Case for $55 Million AT&T