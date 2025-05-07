Sign in Subscribe
New Mexico Connects More Students to Broadband

The state plans to connect all schools by 2027.

Ari Bertenthal

Photo of New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D), from the Associated Press

May 7, 2025 – Students and rural residents in New Mexico can look forward to improved internet access following a new broadband expansion plan.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) signed the bipartisan Broadband for Education bill Monday. The legislation transferred New Mexico’s Statewide Education Network to the state’s Office of Broadband Access and Expansion. 

“This law ensures all New Mexico students have high-quality broadband while helping schools secure federal funding,” Information Technology Secretary and OBAE Acting Director Manny Barreras said. “It will leverage more school-related broadband programs, improving connectivity for surrounding rural communities.”

New Mexico’s OBAE already oversaw the SEN's operations, and the legislation noted that the OBAE will receive all SEN staff, funds, projects and operations. 

The bill proposed that the integration would streamline broadband plan management and enhance internet resilience. The lawmaking also ensured that SEN would have greater access to middle-mile broadband infrastructure, which boosted emergency communications capacity for first responders statewide, while benefiting schools and service providers.

SEN’s broadband infrastructure program was initiated in July 2024. The state plans to use the integration to connect all schools by 2027.

