New Mexico Funds Wi-Fi for Historical Sites

April 11, 2026 – The New Mexico broadband office is expanding free, public Wi-Fi to historical sites and museums throughout the state.

On Thursday, New Mexico’s Office of Broadband Access and Expansion awarded the Department of Cultural Affairs a $460,000 grant to establish connectivity in 213 new access points across 12 locations.

The program draws from the $100 million Connect New Mexico Fund, established in 2021 through the Connect New Mexico Act.

Previous projects have been aimed at serving areas with poor connectivity which has included government buildings, local businesses, and rural communities.

This new grant expands the focus of the Fund to include areas of cultural institutions like New Mexico’s Museum of Indian Art and Culture in Santa Fe and National Hispanic Cultural Center in Albuquerque.

“Wi-Fi accessibility and convenience in these public places will enhance the experience for anyone visiting these locations,” said OBAE’s Director Jeff Lopez. “This Wi-Fi access will help close the state’s digital divide and help travelers, remote workers, and others receive internet service in public places.”

The project is required to be completed by June 30, 2027 and is a part of New Mexico’s three-year plan which envisions “a fully connected New Mexico” where “every community has universal access to affordable, high-quality, and future-ready broadband.”

“This Wi-Fi grant program aligns perfectly with our mission to preserve and interpret the cultural resources of New Mexico,” said Anne McCudden, executive director of NM Historic Sites.

“It will also open up new avenues for community engagement, educational outreach, and cultural tourism, all of which are crucial for the sustainability and growth of our historic sites,” McCudden said.