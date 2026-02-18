New Mexico Broadband Office Approves $6.7M in Public Wi-Fi Grants

Feb. 17, 2026 – The New Mexico Office of Broadband Access and Expansion (OBAE) announced six grants, totaling $6.7 million, to implement or expand public Wi-Fi service across the state.

OBAE’s Community Connect Grant Program awarded two cities, two counties, a university and an internet service provider in New Mexico on Feb. 11. The largest grant of approximately $2.2 million went to Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell.

These grants will expand Wi-Fi in public plazas, parks and municipal buildings, ultimately taking one step closer toward the state’s goal of closing the digital divide and serving areas with poor connectivity.

“Public Wi-Fi is essential for providing accessibility and convenience in communities across New Mexico,” said Neala Krueger, OBAE state grants senior program manager.

“It provides communications in emergencies, helps travelers and remote workers, and enables New Mexicans to access the internet in public locations. This Wi-Fi access will help close the state’s digital divide.”

OBAE’s Community Connect Grant Program funding comes from a $70 million fund established in 2021 through the Connect New Mexico Act. These awards come from OBAE’s budgeted $7.19 million for public Wi-Fi.

“These Wi-Fi projects will complement the enormous fiscal investment the state haa made in building broadband infrastructure to homes, businesses and farms,” said

Andrew Wilder, OBAE’s policy and programs bureau chief.

These grants come amid recent news that New Mexico’s federal Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program was approved , leading the state into connectivity expansion.