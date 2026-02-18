New Mexico

New Mexico Senate Approves $45 Million for Broadband Affordability

SB 152 would create a state-run, low-income broadband assistance program funded through the state’s rural universal service fund.

Photo of New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, D, in Santa Fe, N.M. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee, file)

WASHINGTON, Feb. 18, 2026 – New Mexico is looking at providing low-cost Internet under a plan modeled after the federal affordability program that ran out of money in 2024.

The New Mexico Senate unanimously approved on Feb. 12 Senate Bill 152, legislation that would establish a state-run broadband affordability program funded through the State Rural Universal Service Fund. The measure would dedicate up to $45 million annually to support internet discounts for eligible households.

The bill would create the Low-Income Telecommunications Assistance Program, or LITAP, and direct the Public Regulation Commission to implement the program by Jan. 1, 2027.

Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s Office of Broadband Access and Expansion said the first year would authorize $10 million to help as many as 27,000 families afford service, with up to $45 million available in subsequent years.

Unlike the now-expired federal Affordable Connectivity Program, the state initiative would be embedded directly into New Mexico’s telecommunications statute. 

The bill would require the state program to align with the FCC’s Lifeline benefit and use the federal National Verifier to confirm eligibility. Lifeline provides a $9.25 monthly discount on phone or broadband service for low-income households, defined as those with income at or below 135 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines or participate in programs such as SNAP or Medicaid.

The measure would also extend eligibility to households qualifying under state need-based assistance programs and families identified as “at risk” in accordance with a court ruling.

The measure now heads to the House Appropriations and Finance Committee

New Mexico Michelle Lujan Grisham Senate Bill 152 ACP Broadband Affordability

