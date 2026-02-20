New Mexico

New Mexico Sends $10M Broadband Assistance Bill to Governor

The measure would establish a low-income subsidy program, with up to $45 million authorized in future years.

Photo of New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, D, in Santa Fe, N.M., by Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

WASHINGTON, Feb. 20, 2026 – The New Mexico House passed Senate Bill 152, sending a broadband affordability measure authorizing $10 million for low-income households to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, D.

The bill would establish the Low-Income Telecommunications Assistance Program and direct $10 million from the State Rural Universal Service Fund to subsidize broadband service for eligible families in the first year.

Lawmakers said the initial funding could assist as many as 27,000 low-income New Mexicans. The legislation also specified that after the first year, up to $45 million may be authorized to expand subsidies, potentially serving more than 100,000 households.

The House approved the bill, 48-14, after it previously received unanimous support in three committees and the full Senate. Supporters included the Office of Broadband Access and Expansion, the New Mexico Exchange Carrier Group, the Center for Civic Policy and AARP New Mexico.

