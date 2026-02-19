California

Newsom Appoints John Reynolds to Head California PUC

Christine Harada also joins as newest commissioner, while current CPUC President Alice Reynolds steps down.

Photo of incoming CPUC President John Reynolds at the Pacific Offshore Wind Summit on May 21, 2025.

Feb. 19, 2026 – California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced John Reynolds as the new president of the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) on Wednesday. 

Current CPUC President Alice Reynolds will be stepping down from the commission by the end of February, and transitioning into her newly appointed position by Newsom to the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) Board of Governors.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve the people of California as the President of the Public Utilities Commission,” Alice Reynolds said. “As I transition to my new role, I remain proud of what we have accomplished and confident that the CPUC will continue its important work with unwavering dedication to public service.”

John Reynolds was first appointed to the CPUC in 2021 by Newsom, and has worked as a policy advisor in the energy, transportation, telecommunications and water industries at the commission. 

In addition to his appointment, Newsom also announced the CPUC’s newest commissioner, Christine Harada. Harada formerly worked as executive director of the Permitting Council as a Biden appointee from 2021-23, and as the undersecretary of the California Government Operations Agency since 2025. 

