Nokia Deepens AI Push to Prepare for 6G Transition

Oct. 10, 2025 – Telecommunications equipment company Nokia announced it had expanded its use of artificial intelligence in mobile networks by licensing software from Hewlett Packard Enterprise, more commonly known as HPE.

The move, announced Oct. 2, is designed to strengthen Nokia’s push toward fully autonomous infrastructure.

The deal gives Nokia control of HPE’s RAN Intelligent Controller, software that uses AI to manage how cell towers connect to users and adjust performance in real time.

The technology will be built into Nokia’s MantaRay automation platform, which helps carriers oversee and optimize their networks worldwide. The HPE engineers who developed the software also joined Nokia’s Mobile Networks division on Oct. 1.

Tommi Uitto, president of Mobile Networks at Nokia, said the agreement will make network operations faster and more efficient. “Our customers worldwide will benefit from the enhanced capabilities of Nokia’s AI-driven automation, orchestration and open ecosystems,” he said, adding that the upgrade will help carriers prepare for the transition from 5G to 6G.

According to the company’s press release, the MantaRay platform follows Open RAN specifications, global guidelines that promote interoperability between equipment made by different vendors.