North America Ranks Among World’s Most Expensive Regions for Broadband

April 17, 2026 – North America is the second most expensive region in the world for broadband, according to a global study comparing internet prices across 214 countries.

Broadband Genie analyzed 2,631 fixed-line broadband plans and found consumers in Northern America pay an average of $98.40 a month, second only to Polynesia. The study ranks countries by median monthly broadband cost.

The United States ranked 167th globally, with average monthly costs of about $80. It trails several major Western economies, including France (63rd), the United Kingdom (70th), Germany (105th), and Canada (130th).

Eastern Europe ranked as the cheapest region for broadband, with Ukraine (2nd), Romania (7th), and Russia (10th) all placing in the global top 10.

The region averaged $15.76 a month, driven in part by widespread fiber deployment and competitive markets.

Emerging markets also ranked among the cheapest, with India (8th), Egypt (6th), and Vietnam (11th).

Remote geography drove higher prices, with island and isolated nations dominating the top of the rankings.

Wallis and Futuna ranked as the most expensive country, with broadband averaging $373.88 a month. Polynesia ranked as the most expensive subregion overall.