NTIA Cancels Broadband Grantee Workshops

WASHINGTON, Feb. 14, 2025 – Seven planned gatherings of federal broadband grant recipients have been cancelled, according to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration.

The agency manages several ongoing broadband grant programs totalling billions of dollars, including the Middle Mile program, Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program, multiple digital equity programs, and others. Funded during the Biden administration, many infrastructure projects funded by these programs are already underway.

The workshops were intended to help grant recipients navigate the administrative process and ensure builds were successful. One had been scheduled to take place in Atlanta from Feb. 13-Feb 14.

“This and the other roundtable events have been cancelled,” an agency official said in an email regarding the Atlanta event. The NTIA didn’t say why the events were nixed or respond to a subsequent request for comment.

Other roundtables were scheduled for Boulder, San Diego, Austin, Anchorage, Boston, and Chicago, with the last one planned for late May.