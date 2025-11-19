BEAD

NTIA Cracks Down on BEAD Proposals Built on ‘Hypothetical’ Funding

The agency will issue new guidance on how states should evaluate 'speculative' or uncommitted funding sources in BEAD.

Jericho Casper

Jericho Casper

Photo of NTIA Administrator Arielle Roth (right) with NTCA Executive Vice President Mike Romano at NTCA's Telecom Executive Policy Summit on Nov. 18, 2025 from Mike Romano/NTCA.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 18, 2025 – The Commerce Department’s top broadband official signaled Tuesday that it was cracking down on applicants relying on “speculative” funding sources under a federal broadband program, calling it a major predictor of future defaults.

Speaking at a policy summit hosted by NTCA – The Rural Broadband Association, National Telecommunications and Information Administration administrator Arielle Roth said NTIA has seen applicants whose business cases hinge on hypothetical future grants.

With the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program “likely to be the last federal broadband program for some time,” Roth said NTIA must aggressively mitigate default risks and was preparing to issue new guidance, even as the agency approved 18 states’ final proposals.

