NTIA Cracks Down on BEAD Proposals Built on ‘Hypothetical’ Funding

WASHINGTON, Nov. 18, 2025 – The Commerce Department’s top broadband official signaled Tuesday that it was cracking down on applicants relying on “speculative” funding sources under a federal broadband program, calling it a major predictor of future defaults.

Speaking at a policy summit hosted by NTCA – The Rural Broadband Association, National Telecommunications and Information Administration administrator Arielle Roth said NTIA has seen applicants whose business cases hinge on hypothetical future grants.

With the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program “likely to be the last federal broadband program for some time,” Roth said NTIA must aggressively mitigate default risks and was preparing to issue new guidance, even as the agency approved 18 states’ final proposals.