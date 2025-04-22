Sign in Subscribe
BEAD

NTIA Issues Blanket 90-Day Extension for BEAD Plans

The agency said in a policy notice states would need more time to implement forthcoming changes to the program.

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

2 min read
Photo of the Commerce Department building from Jose Luis Magana/AP

WASHINGTON, April 22, 2025 – The National Telecommunications and Information Administration told all states Tuesday they would have an extra 90 days to submit their spending plans under the agency’s $42.45 billion broadband grant program.

The Trump administration has been reviewing the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program in an effort to change its rules. The NTIA is expected next month to issue guidance somehow walking back the program’s preference for fiber broadband, among other things. It’s not yet clear how sweeping the changes will be or if they will require work to be redone.

The NTIA said those changes would require states, the entities fielding applications for grant funding under the program, to spend more time finalizing their lists of selected projects. The documents were originally due to be submitted for NTIA approval one year after a state’s initial plan for running the program was given the federal green light.

Post tagged in
BEAD NTIA Drew Garner Arielle Roth West Virginia Maine Commerce Donald Trump

