NTIA Launches Portal to Speed Spectrum Coordination for Space Launches

WASHINGTON, April 7, 2026 - The National Telecommunications and Information Administration launched a new online portal Tuesday designed to speed federal spectrum coordination for commercial space launches.

The Space Launch Frequency Coordination Portal replaces a manual, email-based system that had been criticized by industry as slow and lacking transparency, according to a statement from NTIA. The new system allows providers to submit requests, track approvals, and receive feedback from federal agencies.

The portal will support requests for S-band spectrum used in launch operations and allow agencies to review applications and share comments in a centralized platform.

The tool advances federal efforts to expand commercial launch capacity and modernize spectrum management. Federal mandates for improved space launch coordination originate from the Launch Communications Act, signed into law in Sept. 2024, and an executive order issued in December by the Trump administration, NTIA said.

“Efficient, innovative spectrum management is essential,” said NTIA Administrator Arielle Roth. “Today’s launch of the Space Launch Frequency Coordination Portal is the first step in the modernization of our systems that will position the United States for leadership in spectrum innovation and space for years to come.”