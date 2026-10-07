NTIA Still Finalizing Eligible Locations for New BEAD Round
The agency is waiting for new broadband coverage data from the FCC
Jake Neenan
— 3 min read
WASHINGTON, Oct. 7, 2026 – States have yet to receive lists of locations that will be eligible for an additional round of broadband grant funding.
“We may not see it until sometime in November, perhaps,” said Glen Howie, head of Arkansas’ broadband office. “I think they’re waiting on the June data to take another look at their lists and see what that looks like.”
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