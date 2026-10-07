BEAD

NTIA Still Finalizing Eligible Locations for New BEAD Round

The agency is waiting for new broadband coverage data from the FCC

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

3 min read
NTIA Still Finalizing Eligible Locations for New BEAD Round
Photo of the Herbert C. Hoover building by Tony Webster. Used with permission

WASHINGTON, Oct. 7, 2026 – States have yet to receive lists of locations that will be eligible for an additional round of broadband grant funding.

“We may not see it until sometime in November, perhaps,” said Glen Howie, head of Arkansas’ broadband office. “I think they’re waiting on the June data to take another look at their lists and see what that looks like.”

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BEAD Arkansas Glen Howie NTIA FCC FBA Carol Mattey Mike Sanders

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