Oklahoma Bill Aims to End Che vron Deference in State Courts

March 7, 2025 – Oklahoma lawmakers have taken a step toward eliminating Chevron deference from the state’s judicial system.

The Oklahoma House of Representatives on Monday passed a bill sponsored by Rep. Gerrid Kendrix (R) that would prevent courts and administrative officials from deferring to state agencies when interpreting laws and regulations.

The legislation would, among other things, “establish that state courts, hearing examiners, or administrative officers must independently interpret state statutes, regulations, and sub-regulatory documents without deferring to a state agency's interpretation.”

The Chevron doctrine, enunciated by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1984, required federal courts to defer to an agency like the FCC in the interpretation of ambiguous statutes passed by Congress, giving the agency a leg up in court battles. However, the Supreme Court’s June 2024 ruling in Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo overturned the forty-year-old Chevron precedent, subjecting FCC regulations to stricter judicial scrutiny.

Kendrix said the bill was inspired by the Supreme Court’s ruling in Loper Bright.

Oklahoma House Speaker Kyle Hilbert (R) praised the bill for keeping agencies from growing too powerful.

“By eliminating the Chevron deference, we are restoring proper checks and balances and reaffirming that agencies cannot expand their own authority beyond what the law allows,” Hilbert said.

Oklahoma is not alone in pursuing such changes. On Wednesday, a Kentucky House committee advanced a similar measure, signaling a broader push to curtail agency power at a state level.