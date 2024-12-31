Sign in Subscribe
Loper Bright, A Court Ruling That Changes How D.C. Operates

Loper Bright sets the stage for a Republican-led overhaul of broadband and telecom policy in 2025.

A Supreme Court decision this year redefined the balance of power between federal agencies and the courts – curbing the power of regulators like the Federal Communications Commission and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration to interpret ambiguous statutes.

The ruling in Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo, issued in June, was expected to unleash a wave of legal challenges to FCC and NTIA policies that lack explicit Congressional backing, reshaping the landscape of telecommunications and broadband regulation.

In a 6-3 decision, the high court overturned the Chevron doctrine, a forty-year-old precedent that required courts to defer to federal agency interpretations of ambiguous statutes, so long as those interpretations were deemed reasonable.

Chief Justice John Roberts, who wrote to opinion for the Court in Loper Bright, said Chevron deference needed to be abandoned.

"Chevron was a judicial invention that required judges to disregard their statutory duties. And the only way to ensure that the law will not merely change erratically, but will develop in a principled and intelligible fashion is for us to leave Chevron behind," Roberts said.

