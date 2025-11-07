Oklahoma Broadband Office Reopens Federal Program to Finish ARPA Buildout

Nov. 7, 2025 — Oklahoma’s broadband push advanced Monday as the state opened a new round of federal grant applications to connect 766 unserved homes and businesses.

The Oklahoma Broadband Office said the new Capital Projects Fund 2.0 round will stay open through Nov. 17, offering support for co-ops, utilities, and network operators willing to reach every address on the state’s updated project map. Officials said there is no maximum award, and bidders should submit their “best and final offer.”

The program’s scope reflects unfinished work from Oklahoma’s first CPF round, which allocated roughly $159 million in federal aid for last-mile construction. The broadband office said the remaining 766 sites became available after an earlier provider declined its award, prompting the state to reopen the window.