Oklahoma

Oklahoma Broadband Office Reopens Federal Program to Finish ARPA Buildout

Applications now open for co-ops, utilities, and broadband operators.

Akul Saxena

Akul Saxena

1 min read
Oklahoma Broadband Office Reopens Federal Program to Finish ARPA Buildout
Photo of Mike Sanders, executive director of the Oklahoma Broadband Office, from the Oklahoma Farm Report

Nov. 7, 2025 — Oklahoma’s broadband push advanced Monday as the state opened a new round of federal grant applications to connect 766 unserved homes and businesses.

The Oklahoma Broadband Office said the new Capital Projects Fund 2.0 round will stay open through Nov. 17, offering support for co-ops, utilities, and network operators willing to reach every address on the state’s updated project map. Officials said there is no maximum award, and bidders should submit their “best and final offer.”

The program’s scope reflects unfinished work from Oklahoma’s first CPF round, which allocated roughly $159 million in federal aid for last-mile construction. The broadband office said the remaining 766 sites became available after an earlier provider declined its award, prompting the state to reopen the window.

Post tagged in
Oklahoma Infrastructure Oklahoma Broadband Office ARPA Capital Projects Fund Oklahoma Broadband Governing Board Hilliary Communications 360 Broadband

Member discussion

Read more

Popular Tags

FCC Chief of Staff: Network Protection Core to America's National Security FCC Virginia’s Next Governor an Advocate for Better Broadband Broadband's Impact Cantwell, Schatz Press NTIA on Nearly $1B in Undistributed Tribal Broadband Grants BEAD Cantwell, Schatz Press NTIA on Nearly $1B in Undistributed Tribal Broadband Grants NTIA NCTA CEO: U.S. Must Strengthen Internet Infrastructure to Win Global AI Race Infrastructure Experts Urge Data Oversight ‘Down to Jitter and Latency’ in Broadband Reporting Broadband Mapping and Data