Oklahoma Invests $14.5 Million in Community Access Portals

WASHINGTON, July 14, 2026 – The Oklahoma Broadband Office is launching a $14.5 million effort to place 175 community access portals available to libraries across the state, expanding access to healthcare, workforce services and digital skills training.

The program’s scale is a national first, with over 75 rural libraries and regional library systems expressing interest in the program. Oklahoma libraries can request community access portals by submitting an order form through the Oklahoma Broadband Office.

Oklahoma Broadband Office Executive Director Mike Sanders noted that broadband access is about more than internet access. In the July 13 release , He explained, “It is about connecting Oklahomans to opportunities that improve quality of life. By partnering with libraries across the state, we are leveraging these trusted community spaces where residents can access healthcare, pursue employment opportunities and develop digital skills needed in today’s economy.”

The initiative will help transform libraries into community spaces where residents hop online and participate in virtual primary care appointments, telehealth consultations, workforce development services, remote job interviews and build digital literacy skills.