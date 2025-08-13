Sign in Subscribe
Rural

Ookla Finds Stark Differences in Tribal Broadband Performances

Tribal Nations continue to push for better connectivity.

Patricia Blume

Patricia Blume

2 min read
Ookla Finds Stark Differences in Tribal Broadband Performances
Screenshot of Chip Strange, Ookla Chief Strategy Officer, in an exclusive interview with Telecom Review from March 2025.

WASHINGTON, August 13, 2025 – Reliable connectivity is essential for everyone, including those living in remote regions such as Tribal Nations.

A new report from Ookla revealed disparities in broadband and mobile internet speeds across 110 Tribal Nations.

According to the analysis, 36 percent of the Tribal Nations surveyed have median fixed download speeds below 100 Mbps – the minimum benchmark for broadband as defined by the Federal Communications Commission. 

CTA Image

There's a whole community behind your FREE membership...

Join the Community!

In contrast, 19 Tribal communities recorded median fixed download speeds exceeding 300 Mbps.

Mobile connectivity showed similar results. 47 Tribal Nations had median 5G mobile download speeds under 100 Mbps, while 12 communities reached mobile speeds above 300 Mbps. 

Tribal Nation’s broadband success occurs through funding and partnerships. Zuni Nation, in New Mexico, boasts of a median fixed download speed of 458.1 Mbps. This is among the highest in the report and is largely credited to a strong partnership with the Continental Divide Electric Cooperative–an Electric utility company in Grants, New Mexico.

However, remote geography remains a barrier for some. Three of the Tribal Nations with the slowest mobile speeds are located in Alaska, where challenging terrain and isolation hinder infrastructure deployment.

Notably, the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community was an exception to this rule, recording a median 5G download speed of 468.42 Mbps in Q1 2025—more than 60 percent faster than Minnesota’s statewide median.

Post tagged in
Rural Tribal Tribal communities Chip Strange Ookla New Mexico FCC

Member discussion

Read more

Popular Tags

Somos Urges FCC to Advance End-to-End Call Verification to Fight Robocalls FCC ACLU Hosts Summit on Potential Pitfalls, Promises of AI Broadband's Impact BEAD Unplugged Panel: Don’t Count on Receiving Non-Deployment Funds BEAD BEAD Unplugged Panel: Don’t Count on Receiving Non-Deployment Funds NTIA Judge’s Ruling Ensures Some Vermont Residents Won’t Face Internet Outage Infrastructure Gomez Wary of FCC’s Deployment Inquiry Broadband Mapping and Data