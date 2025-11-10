Ookla Introduces Device to Help Technicians Fix Wi-Fi Problems Fast

WASHINGTON, Nov. 10, 2025 – Ookla, the company behind the widely used Speedtest platform, launched a new network diagnostic device Monday to help technicians and IT staff troubleshoot connectivity problems more efficiently.

The handheld tool, called Speedtest Pulse, performs quick tests of wired and wireless connections and shows where performance issues originate, whether in a customer’s home network, the incoming internet line, or a specific laptop or phone.

The device was designed for internet service providers and large organizations that manage complex Wi-Fi networks. Ookla says the goal is to cut down on repeat service visits, a major cost for providers, and to give customers clearer proof that their network is working as promised.

“Technicians have been forced to choose between overly simple apps and cost-prohibitive expert systems,” said Stephen Bye, president and CEO of Ookla, a division of Ziff Davis. “We're giving [technicians] a powerful tool to validate in-home Wi-Fi quality, solve problems on the spot, and improve customer experience.”

In its first release, Pulse includes Active Pulse, a guided testing mode that walks users through four key steps: verifying the wired connection, measuring wireless throughput, scanning for radio-frequency interference, and checking client-specific issues like signal dropouts or authentication delays.

Instead of showing raw data, it translates those measurements into clear recommendations, for instance, suggesting a channel change or access-point relocation.

Ookla says the approach solves a long-standing problem in network troubleshooting. Traditional tools often produce a flood of technical readings with little guidance, or rely on a single metric that can mislead technicians into chasing the wrong issue. Pulse’s software instead weighs multiple factors together and highlights the most likely source of the problem.

A second mode, Continuous Pulse, expected in 2026, will let technicians leave the device behind temporarily to monitor performance over time, catching intermittent issues that are difficult to reproduce during a service visit.

The compact, touchscreen unit supports Wi-Fi 7 and connects to Ookla’s global network of more than 15,000 Speedtest servers to provide consistent, real-world measurements. Results can be viewed on-site or integrated with the company’s Speedtest Insights platform for larger performance tracking.

“Pulse acts as an expert in your pocket,” said Anssi Tauriainen, Ookla’s senior vice president of engineering. “It helps technicians solve the right problem the first time.”