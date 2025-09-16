Sign in Subscribe
Ookla

Ookla Launches Speedtest Certified for Property Connectivity Verification

Ookla launches new speedtest to verify network quality for properties such as hotels or venues.

Naomi Jindra

Naomi Jindra

1 min read
Photo of Ookla CEO Stephen Bye from Ziff Davis

WASHINGTON, Sept. 16, 2025 — Ookla on Monday announced the launch of Speedtest Certified, a new program designed to verify network quality for properties, giving building owners a way to demonstrate reliable connectivity.

“For years, people have trusted Speedtest for their own connectivity,” said Stephen Bye, CEO of Ookla, a division of Ziff Davis. “Now, with Speedtest Certified, we’re extending that trust to the places you visit.”

The program evaluates a range of factors, including network deployment, Wi-Fi radio frequency quality, network configuration, Wi-Fi security, performance metrics, and internet service provider backhaul. Properties that meet the standards will receive a certification intended to distinguish them from lower-performing networks.

According to the company, certified providers will also gain access to personalized insights, benchmark performance against other certified networks, and receive targeted recommendations for improvements.

Hamdy Faris, Ookla’s vice president of enterprise solutions, described Speedtest Certified as the “gold standard in network verification.”

“It provides network owners, commercial real estate developers and managed service providers with the objective metrics needed to validate network investments and stand out in a crowded market,” Faris said. “For consumers, it eliminates the guesswork, making it easier to find locations with consistent connectivity.”

