Ookla Releases 5G Availability Data For Each State

WASHINGTON, Feb. 20, 2025 – New data released this week showed the 5G availability in all 50 states for big wireless operators T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T.

Ookla Research, for the second half of 2024, showed the percentage of both urban and rural users in every state who spent a majority of their time connected to 5G networks versus LTE.

Ookla found that T-Mobile was the leader in both urban and rural markets in users spending a majority of their time on 5G networks. T-Mobile’s rural network even recorded higher availability percentages than AT&T urban and Verizon urban networks, which followed T-Mobile rural in that order.

Ookla found T-Mobile’s network supremacy “not particularly surprising,” finding that T-Mobile had 89.4% of its users accessing 5G network the majority of the time.

As for the states, Nevada and Illinois led the way for widespread urban 5G availability. They were the only two states to make the top ten 5G availability list across all three major carriers.

Florida also fared relatively well in the data, recording top five user availability in both rural and urban areas across T-Mobile and AT&T carriers. It did not crack the top of the list for Verizon users, however.

Wyoming struggled to provide its users with 5G across all networks. The state was in the bottom five in rural 5G availability for T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon. Wyoming ranks 49th in population density.