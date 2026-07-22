Ookla: T-Mobile Receives Best Mobile Network in First Half of 2026

WASHINGTON, July 22, 2026 – T-Mobile is topping the charts in performance in the first half of 2026, receiving best mobile network overall in a recent Ookla Speedtest Connectivity Report .

The internet metrics and data company used millions of daily consumer-initiated Speedtest tests, along with quality-of-experience metrics, to gain insight into the daily connected activities that matter most to end users.

The company found T-Mobile led the mobile market across key performance metrics, including best mobile network overall and best 5G network. The internet service provider also received fastest mobile and 5G networks, recording a Speedtest connectivity score of 80.12 with a 5G connectivity score of 73.52.

T-Mobile recorded a median download speed of 275.55 Megabits per second (Mbps) across all technologies combined with a median 5G download speed of 314.38 Mbps. Speedtest Intelligence data found T-Mobile also offered the best video streaming and gaming experiences across all technologies combined, especially 5G.

AT&T Fiber offered the best internet and was the Fastest Fixed Network in the United States, offering median download speeds of 374.75 Mbps and median upload speeds of 320.65 Mbps.

Verizon received the best mobile coverage in the U.S., indicating greater geographical advantage with a coverage of 30.4 percent.