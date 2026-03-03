Optimum CEO Pitches FCC Chairman Carr on Nexstar-TEGNA Conditions

💡 ■ Are Nexstar and TEGNA on the Same Page on When Deal Might Close? ■ Analyst Supino: PSky Might Need to Pay $7 Billion Breakup Fee ■ Swarztrauber: NTIA Needs BEAD Rainy Day Fund ■ Former FTC Democrat Slaughter Fears Corruption without Humphrey’s Executor ■ NAB Launches Campaign to Celebrate ‘America 250’ ■ NTIA’s Adam Cassady Nominated to Serve as Ambassador at Large for Cyberspace and Digital Policy ■ British Airways to Roll Out Starlink in 2026 as Free Wi-Fi ■ Trump White House Insider Mike Davis Calls for Total Repeal of Sec. 230 ■ Sens. Welch, McCormick Offer Bipartisan Power Grid Reliability Bill ■ Cable TV Pioneers Accepting Nominations for 2026

Deal: FCC Chairman Brendan Carr is giving face time to critics of the $6.2 billion Nexstar-TEGNA merger, a transaction he supports. According to a March 2 filing with the FCC, Carr met Feb. 26 with Optimum Communications’ Board Chairman and CEO Dennis Mathew. In January 2025, shortly before Carr became Chairman, Nexstar and Optimum had a bruising retransmission consent battle in which Optimum temporarily lost 63 Nexstar stations in 42 cable markets. In the Carr meeting Mathew floated a few merger conditions, including “requiring the merging parties to forgo enforcement of any automatic retransmission consent rate increases resulting from after-acquired station clauses, until existing contracts expire.” After-acquired clauses have annoyed cable and satellite TV operators for many years. (More after paywall)

