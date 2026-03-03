Optimum CEO Pitches FCC Chairman Carr on Nexstar-TEGNA Conditions
Dennis Mathew urges FCC leader to require 'divestiture of Big-4 triopolies in a local market'
Ted Hearn
Deal: FCC Chairman Brendan Carr is giving face time to critics of the $6.2 billion Nexstar-TEGNA merger, a transaction he supports. According to a March 2 filing with the FCC, Carr met Feb. 26 with Optimum Communications’ Board Chairman and CEO Dennis Mathew. In January 2025, shortly before Carr became Chairman, Nexstar and Optimum had a bruising retransmission consent battle in which Optimum temporarily lost 63 Nexstar stations in 42 cable markets. In the Carr meeting Mathew floated a few merger conditions, including “requiring the merging parties to forgo enforcement of any automatic retransmission consent rate increases resulting from after-acquired station clauses, until existing contracts expire.” After-acquired clauses have annoyed cable and satellite TV operators for many years. (More after paywall)
